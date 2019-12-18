Warcraft 3: Reforged is releasing next month

Back at Blizzcon 2018, Blizzard did have some good news for Warcraft fans, with the announcement of Warcraft 3: Reforged. There have been rumours about a Warcraft 3 remaster for a few years now but Blizzard is taking the extra step, describing this new version as a ‘reimagining’. Now after a lengthy year of silence, Blizzard has announced the game’s release date.

Warcraft 3: Reforged was originally due to release before the end of 2019. Unfortunately, the game will be missing that window, but it will be landing fairly close. Currently, Blizzard plans to release Warcraft 3: Reforged on the 28th of January 2020.

The game will include the full Reign of Chaos campaign as well as the Frozen Throne expansion. Aside from all of the initial content bundled in, Blizzard is also looking to release upgraded custom content tools to reinvigorate the modding scene.

Aside from that, expect some balance changes, cross-play with the original Warcraft 3, some story updates and improved visuals. Warcraft 3: Reforged comes in two editions, the £24.99 standard edition and the £34.99 ‘Spoils of War’ edition, which includes hero skins and cosmetics for other Blizzard titles.

KitGuru Says: I missed out on the original Warcraft games, so I’m looking forward to checking this one out. Are any of you planning on picking up Warcraft 3: Reforged in January?

