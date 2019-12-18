Asus is getting ready to release a 280Hz IPS monitor

A new monitor from Asus has appeared on Taobao, a Taiwanese retail store. Part of the TUF Gaming family, the new VG279QM uses a IPS panel with a 280Hz refresh rate, clearly aimed at competitive gamers.

This IPS panel measures 27 inches, a resolution of 1920×1080 and 1ms G2G response time. The screen also boasts a contrast ratio is 1000:1, 178º/178º viewing angles, 400 cd/m² of brightness, and 8-bit colour depth, offering 99% coverage of the sRGB colour gamut.

According to TFTCentral, the 280Hz refresh rate might come from overclocking the 240Hz panels that are currently used.

The VG279QM supports adaptive sync, meaning that you can use the variable refresh rate (VRR) technologies from both AMD and Nvidia. It’s also expected that this monitor will have the ELMB-sync (Extreme Low Motion Blur) technology, which enables the concurrent use of VRR and blur reduction. It also comes with VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification.

To connect the monitor, there are 2x HDMI 2.0 ports, and DisplayPort 1.2. The stand can tilt, swivel, and have its height adjustable. This monitor also features Aura RGB lightning.

There are no details about the availability of the Asus VG279QM. On Taobao, the listed price is ¥3699, or roughly $530/£400/€475. If you want to check the monitor’s Taobao store page, click HERE.

KitGuru says: Do you think that we need 280Hz monitors, or is the difference beyond 240Hz negligible?

Become a Patron!