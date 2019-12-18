Asus and ROG have new year discounts on motherboards available from today

There’s still a week to go until the big day and we are already starting to see hardware manufacturers detailing offers and discounts available in the new year sales. Asus and Rog are starting sales promotions early with various motherboards being discounted from today.

If you have been putting off that CPU upgrade for a while, then now may be a good time make the leap since Asus and Rog have discounted prices on motherboards available, with the new year sales starting early. From now until mid-January discounts are available across all Asus and ROG motherboard ranges.

Whether you are planning on an Intel or AMD CPU upgrade, Asus has discounts on motherboards across both platforms. The deals will be available today from official ASUS and ROG retail outlets including Overclcokers, Amazon, Novatech, Ebuyer, Aria, Box, CCL and Currys/PC World and will run through to mid-January, with some fantastic discounts applied.

New year Discounts on ASUS and ROG motherboards:

Motherboard model Promo MSRP TUF GAMING X570-PLUS (WI-FI) £189.99 TUF Z390-PRO GAMING £136.99 TUF GAMING X570-PLUS £169.99 TUF B450M-PLUS GAMING £74.99 PRIME X570-P £154.99 PRIME B450-PLUS £77.99 ROG STRIX Z390-E GAMING £199.99 ROG STRIX Z390-F GAMING £179.99 ROG MAXIMUS XI HERO £234.99

Along with the discounted motherboard prices, shoppers can get a further £25 reduction off qualifying motherboards via a cashback scheme Asus is running too. To qualify for the Asus ROG Rate My Gear promotion customers simply have to leave their thoughts about the product purchased on the Asus website.

Other great news from Asus is that its range of B450 motherboards are now ready for AMD Ryzen 3000 processors out of the box, meaning there is no need for customers to perform a BIOS update to get the new CPUs from AMD working. With this updated stock of Asus and ROG B450 motherboards, your new systems will be up and running in no time.

KitGuru says: The new year sales can be a great time to find some amazing deals on PC hardware. What upgrade plans have you guys got for the new year?

