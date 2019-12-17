Prologue is PUBG creator’s next game and it sounds very ambitious

Earlier this year, PUBG Corp made some interesting moves, setting up two brand new studios to work on projects outside of the main Battle Royale game. One of these studios is headed up by ‘Player Unknown’ himself and while we weren’t expecting their first game announcement so soon, they did reveal ‘Prologue’ at The Game Awards to cap off 2019. Now, more details about the project have been shared.

Prologue was announced with a very short, mysterious 30-second trailer last week. All we see is a forest and a rain storm while we hear the sound of heavy breathing and a dog barking:

One thing that Greene wanted to clarify immediately is that this is not PUBG 2 and it isn’t being approached as a shooter either. Speaking with Forbes, Greene did share that this announcement is “the first step in a journey” towards building new technologies. From the sounds of it, the ultimate goal is to build the largest-scale game world ever:

“I’ve got some pretty big dreams about what I want to achieve, that I’m not quite ready to achieve. It will require some new tech. One of my dreams is to create worlds at scale. Hundreds of kilometers by hundreds kilometers, with thousands of people, and these are hugely difficult problems to solve”.

Currently, Greene’s new ‘special projects’ studio has grown to 25-employees strong, including a nuclear physicist as well as systems and AI experts. The studio is staffing up to try and create something groundbreaking and ambitious. We probably won’t see all of those ambitions come to fruition with ‘prologue’, whatever that game actually turns out to be. However, it will be the first step in what sounds like a series of incoming experiments aimed at pushing the boundaries.

KitGuru Says: Similarly to when Pete Molynuex talks about his own ambitious ideas, or when you look at Star Citizen’s lofty roadmap, some of what Greene talks about here is hard to imagine. Still, it will be interesting to see some of these ideas start to come to life whenever Prologue starts being shown in greater detail.

