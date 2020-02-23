TeamGroup introduce two new portable storage devices

TeamGroup has introduced two new storage devices that are being added to its portable storage range. The new devices include the multifunctional T183 Stationary Flash drive and the tough PD1000 Portable SSD.

The new T193 Stationary Flash drive from TeamGroup is equipped with multifunctional stationary features such as a 180-degree protractor, a magnifying glass and a magnet are all built into the device, which brought high praise from major design awards. The TeamGroup T193 Stationary Flash Drive is available in capacities ranging from 32GB up to 128Gb and includes an aluminium top that is dustproof, waterproof and shock-resistant. A USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface offers a high-speed connection to a large range of devices.

In addition to the T193 Stationary Flash Drive, TeamGroup has also launched a new tough portable SSD. The PD1000 uses a USB 3.2 Gen 2 ultra-high-speed interface that is capable of up to 1000/900 MB/s read and write speeds and is available in capacities of either 512GB or 1TB.

The TeamGroup PD1000 complies with IP68 certification, meaning the device is dustproof, water-resistant and pressure-proof up to 1600kg load. TeamGroup’s PD1000 is built to military-grade drop protection specification which prevents data loss when the device is accidentally dropped. Due to its USB 3.2 Gen2 interface, the PD1000 is compatible with a vast range of devices and operating systems including Android, Mac OS and Windows.

Both these new portable storage devices offer unique and innovative features to provide consumers with multifunctional uses and high-speed data transfer with high levels of protection from physical and data damage.

KitGuru says: The T193 Stationary Flash drive offers an almost swiss army knife style in a USB flash drive. What do you guys think of these new portable storage solutions from TeamGroup?

