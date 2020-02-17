PC Specialist Official FNATIC AMD Ryzen PC

Rating: 8.0.

PC Specialist has begun 2020 with an exclusive deal to supply gaming PCs to Fnatic, a leading Esports organisation based here in the UK. These PCs have an AMD theme for both CPU and GPU and use hardware from top notch brands including Asus, Corsair and Samsung. The Official Fnatic PC will be available across Europe from PC Specialist’s store and also on the UK high street at Currys PC World.

Specification

CPU AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

CPU cooler PC Specialist 120mm Frostflow RGB

Motherboard Asus ROG Strix B450-F Gaming

Graphics AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB

Memory 16GB Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro DDR4-3200MHz (2x8GB)

SSD 500GB Samsung 970 EVO Plus M.2 NVMe

Storage 2TB Seagate Barracuda 7,200rpm HDD

Case Corsair Crystal 465X

Power supply Corsair 650W TX650M 80 Plus Gold

OS Windows 10 Home

After we had unpacked the PC Specialist Fnatic PC we checked out the features and found the quality was pleasingly high. Every part is a properly branded component with the case, DDR4 memory and power supply coming from Corsair, the motherboard from Asus and the SSD from Samsung. We had a few question marks over the 120mm All In One CPU cooler, the reference AMD RX 5700 XT graphics card and the fact the Asus motherboards uses a B450 chipset.

PC Specialist assured us their 120mm AIO would do a decent job on the Ryzen 7 3700X CPU and as you will see from our testing they were quite correct. When it comes to the B450 chipset we had mixed views as the obvious match for a Ryzen 3000 CPU is an X570 model. You pay a significant premium for X570 and the only feature you definitely miss with B450 is the absence of PCI Express Gen 4. On the other hand with B450 you don’t need a noisy active cooler on the chipset so on balance we are fine with PC Specialist saving money and choosing the Asus B450 motherboard.

Build quality is very tidy and passed our critical eye without problem. One change we suggest is that the assembly people use side cutters on the cable ties to avoid nasty sharp ends, but that is a fairly minor point.

