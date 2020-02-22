Gigabyte Brix now available with Intel Comet Lake mobile processors

Gigabyte’s line of Brix Mini-PCs has been treated to a refresh, the Brix series is being equipped with the latest Intel 10th generation Comet Lake mobile CPUs offering even more power inside the tiny form factor PC.

The Brix range of Mini-PCs from Gigabyte features an ultra-compact form factor measuring just 46.8 x 119.5 x 119.5 mm and an internal capacity of 0.6 litres, with the upgrade to 10th generation Intel Comet Lake mobile CPUs inside the Gigabyte Brix means even more processing power will now be available in this tiny package.

Gigabyte has equipped the Brix Mini-PC series with a range of different Intel processors in the past, with the likes of 6th generation Skylake and more recently Celeron J1900 CPUs offering a range of different configurations to suit the needs of various users. The latest Intel Comet Lake mobile processors seem like the ideal candidate for the Brix with their 15W TDP meaning they should be easy to keep cool and maintain optimal core frequencies.

New Gigabyte Brix devices will include anything from the dual-core Intel Core i3-10110U right up to the hexa-core Intel Core i7-10710U powerhouse, with memory support in the form of two SODIMM slots allowing for up to 64Gb RAM to be installed. The new Brix systems also include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity with dual HDMI 2.0a output to support 4K/60 resolution.

I/O connectivity includes six USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, 3.5mm audio output, Gigabit Ethernet and a single RS232 COM port. The Brix supports add-in cards for an additional Ethernet port and second RS232 COM port to be added, as well as VESA wall mounting support via 75×75 or 100×100 wall mounting brackets.

KitGuru says: the Gigabyte Brix Mini-PC range already offered plenty of power in its tiny form factor, the addition of Comet Lake mobile CPU equipped Brix devices means even more productivity can be achieved from his tiny system now.

