Sony announces a new Xperia L4 smartphone

Sony has announced a new handset is being added to its Xperia portfolio of entertainment based smartphones. The new Xperia L4 features a sleek 21:9 wide display, triple rear camera setup and a powerful 3,580mhA battery.

The new Xperia L4 handset from Sony is equipped with a 21:9 wide 6.2-inch display that the company claims to offer more browsability and multi-tasking productivity. The 6.2-inch display format provides a slender form factor that fits perfectly in the hand, with a 21:9 ratio allowing more content to display on the screen. The new Sony multi-window user interface allows two apps to be launched simultaneously and viewed on-screen at once.

A triple rear camera on the Xperia L4 is the first for a Sony Xperia L series handset. The main lens offers 13MP photo quality with a 5MP ultra-wide and 2MP depth lenses allowing users to capture creative photos of landscapes and close-ups which benefit from bokeh effect. An 8MP selfie camera is also located on the front of the handset.

Sony has outfitted the Xperia L4 with a powerful 3,580mhA battery that gives users enough power to stay connected all day long. As well as this powerful battery, the Xperia L4 also features fast charging via an optional USB Type-C UCH32C fast charger.

Dimensions of the Xperia L4 are 159 x 71 x 8.7mm and the device weighs in at 178g. It features dual sim support so you can keep work and personal calls separate and the handset is powered by a Mediatek MT6762 processor with 3GB RAM and 64Gb internal storage, with a built-in microSDXC slot supporting up to 512Gb additional storage capacity.

In terms of connectivity, the Xperia L4 includes 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and USB Type-C, with a 3.5mm headphone jack for connecting headphones. The handset also features a fingerprint sensor, a display resolution of 1680×720 and comes pre-installed with Android 9.0 Pie operating system.

According to the Sony website, the Xperia L4 will be available to purchase soon, in a choice of either black of Blue colours, however, no price has been announced just yet.

What do you guys think of the new Xperia L4 smartphone from Sony?

