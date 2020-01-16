The new Microsoft Edge browser is out of preview and available to download now

Just over a year ago, Microsoft announced that it would be rebuilding its Edge web browser based on the Chromium open source project. The goal of this project was to improve compatibility and to create a partnership with the Chromium community to improve the Chromium engine itself. Microsoft has stuck to its promises and today, the new Microsoft Edge browser is out of preview and available to download.

Ever since its launch, the Microsoft Edge browser has lived in the shadow of other browsers such as Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox, especially with enthusiast PC users. Microsoft is hoping that will change this year with a brand new version of Edge, based on the Chromium engine. The new Microsoft Edge browser features Privacy Promise which is designed to keep users safe while online and offer transparency on how your browsing data is collected while giving you full control of how the said data is used to improve your browsing experience.

Another new feature of the Chromium based Edge browser is customisation. Users can create new page layouts to appear how they want and select the types of news that is displayed on the page. The new Microsoft Edge also features AAD support, an Internet Explorer mode, 4K streaming, Dolby Audio, inking in PDF, Microsoft Search in Bing integration and support for Chrome-based extensions.

The new Microsoft Edge is available to download for supported Windows versions including Windows 10, 8.1, 8 and Windows 7. Edge is also available on macOS, iOS and Android too. Users who want to download and try out the new Edge browser can follow this link and select the relevant operating system. For users who would prefer not to install it manually, Microsoft will be rolling out the new Edge browser in future Windows 10 updates during the next several months, this is planned to begin in the coming weeks, starting with Windows Insiders in the Release Preview ring.

