Thermaltake introduce the Level 20 RS mid-tower chassis

During CES 2020, Thermaltake launched a bunch of new cases and liquid cooling products. Something we had a brief look at in Las Vegas was the Thermaltake Level 20 RS chassis, which is a new mid-tower PC case due to be made available for purchase very soon.

Thermaltake says the Level 20 RS design is inspired by sports cars, the Level 20 RS has a bulky looking top panel with I/O ports located on the side, an ARGB light bar on the front of the top panel is said to mimic a cars tail light. The front panel of the Level 20 RS is equipped with a three-layer filter and includes side pillars that are designed to improve airflow and give the Level 20 RS a unique appearance.

Behind the mesh front panel are two 200mm ARGB fans, an additional 120mm ARGB fan is pre-installed in the rear of the case to act as an exhaust. There are two tempered glass side panels and an acrylic window on the PSU shroud, which is removable. The case features rotational PCIe slots to allow vertical or horizontal GPU installation of up to two graphics cards and an included GPU support bracket prevents graphics cards sagging while reducing strain on the motherboard.

The Level 20 RS is developed with TT Premium which is a guarantee of quality and represents the company’s passion for DIY PC modding and innovation. The TT Premium design offers excellent support for water cooling solutions, not only does the case Perform well in terms of airflow, the Level 20 RS can also hold radiators or AIO coolers up to 360mm. In addition to the pre-installed 200mm and 120mm fans, there is expansion space for up to three more 140mm fans in the top panel.

Front I/O connectivity in the Level 20 RS consists of two USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports and a single 3.5mm HD Audio jack, along with a power button and ARGB control button to switch between preset lighting effects and colours. The Thermaltake Level 20 RS also offers great hardware support with space for standard ATX form factor motherboards, CPU coolers up to 172mm tall, graphics cards up to 400mm in length and a power supply up to 220mm long can all be installed inside.

In terms of space for storage devices, Thermaltake has equipped the Level 20 RS with multiple HDD/SSD drive mounting locations, including two 2.5”/3.5” drives in the HDD rack, a single 2.5” drive can be installed via a HDD bracket and a further two 2.5” drives or a single 3.5” drive via second HDD bracket.

KitGuru says: What do you guys think to the “sports car” appearance of the Thermaltake Level 20 RS case? Would you use one in your next PC build?

