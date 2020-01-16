Razer Blade Stealth 13 Mercury White Laptop Review (i7-1065G7)

Rating: 8.5.

I almost exclusively take a look at hardcore gaming laptops here at KitGuru, which often come with a large form factor, a dedicated GPU and mediocre battery life. In this review I review a laptop from a well established gaming brand that has taken a different direction. The Razer Blade Stealth 13 is an ultrabook at heart with a 15mm,1.35Kg thin and lightweight chassis. It might lack a dedicated GPU but the Intel Iris graphics should still pack a reasonable punch. Is this the perfect blend of gaming laptop and portable ultrabook or is the £1499.99 asking price too steep?

Specifications:

Processor: Intel Core i7-1065G7 Quad Core (1.3 GHz base frequency, up to 3.9 GHz base with Intel Turbo Boost)

Screen: 13.3″ (1920×1080 Full HD Resolution, IPS Screen)

Operating System: Microsoft Windows 10 Home 64-bit

RAM: 16GB (LPDDR4 3733MHz)

Solid State Drive: 256GB NVMe SSD PM981

Graphics: Integrated (Intel Iris Plus Graphics)

Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.0

Wireless LAN: Wireless (802.11ac Wireless)

Integrated Webcam: Integrated HD Webcam with Microphone + IR Camera

USB Ports: 2x USB 3.0 (Type A) 1x USB 3.0 (Type C)

Thunderbolt: 1x Thunderbolt 3 Port (USB Type C)

Charge Time: 3.0 Hours

Battery Life: 9-10 Hours (up to 10 hours with power management)

Keyboard: RGB Backlit Keyboard

Weight 1.35 Kg

Warranty: Razer 12 Month Collect & Return Warranty

The Razer Blade Stealth 13 is equipped with the Ice lake i7-1065G7. This processor has a TDP of only 15W (in the balanced profile) meaning it uses less power and creates less heat that some of its more powerful family members. It is well suited to this type of portable ultrabook but still packs a reasonable punch with 4 cores, 8 threads and a boost clock speed of up to 3.9GHz. With my review sample, I saw it sit around 1.4GHz on battery power, and while plugged in it peaked at around 3.8GHz on all cores.

The Razer blade Stealth 13 comes with the option of dedicated graphics in the form of a GTX 1650. However the Mercury White model is only available with the new Intel Iris Plus graphics. These integrated graphics come with a memory speed of 1800MHz and a GPU clock of 300MHz with a maximum boost to 1100MHz.

