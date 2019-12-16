Postal 2 is currently free on GOG

GOG is one of PC gaming’s primary storefronts. Owned by CD PROJEKT RED, the store prides itself in its DRM-free purchases and its money back guarantee. While the store’s winter sale is currently underway, GOG is also giving away a game entirely for free. Postal 2, the controversial first-person shooter is available to purchase for free until the 18th of December at 2pm.

Postal 2 originally released on PC in 2003. The first-person shooter received mixed reviews by critics upon release, due to its controversial nature – although fan reception was much kinder towards the title.

The game is described as “[t]he one that re-started it all! The Dude shows up for his first day working at RWS and hilarity ensues! Fight cops! Rage against the Man! Snuff the Taliban! Buy Milk! Get an autograph from Gary Coleman! Forget what you know about first person shooters. Walk for a whole week in the Postal Dude’s shoes”.

Postal 2 allows you to “[f]reely explore fully 3-D open-ended environments. Interact with over 100 unique NPCs, marching bands, dogs, cats and elephants, protesters, policemen and civilians, with or without weapons. This is THE ultimate FPS for sandbox slaughter and mindless mayhem you are looking for! • Includes the original POSTAL 2 and the first 2 expansions • Exterminate terrorists, bank robbers, cats from hell and evil nurses! • Cheesy jokes mixed with wanton mind-numbing violence”.

Postal 2 will be available to download for free on GOG until the 18th of december at 2pm. Once bought, the game is yours to keep forever, with no DRM, meaning that it requires no activations or an online connection in order to play. Alongside this free offering, GOG is hosting a massive winter sale, featuring over 2500 discounted titles.

Discuss on our Facebook page HERE.

KitGuru says: What do you think of Postal 2? Will you be picking it up? Do you use GOG, and if not, why not? Let us know down below.

Become a Patron!