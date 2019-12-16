Gears Tactics teases a lengthy campaign and April 2020 release date

During E3 2018, Microsoft had a huge showcase for Gears of War, announcing Gears 5, Gears POP! and Gears Tactics. Strategy game fans and PC-specific gamers have been waiting for more information on Gears Tactics since then, with the game set to launch as a PC exclusive. Now, the game has been shown off again, with a release date set and a lengthy campaign being teased.

Gears Tactics is going to be an XCOM-style turn-based strategy game based on the Gears of War IP. The campaign takes place at the very start of the Locust War, more than a decade prior to the events of the first Gears of War. It is a meaty part of Gears lore that can be explored and judging from the trailer, the game will dive into a lot of that, promising a 40-hour campaign:

Currently, Gears Tactics is due to release on the 28th of April 2020, roughly one month before another big turn-based game in Microsoft’s roster- Wasteland 3.

Aside from a lengthy campaign, Gears Tactics also promises a character-driven story, fast-paced gameplay and a fully customisable squad and equipment loadout.

KitGuru Says: If Gears Tactics can improve on the XCOM 2 formula while delivering well on the story-front, then this could end up being a sleeper hit for 2020. I’m not sure I’ll have time to finish that 40-hour campaign before Cyberpunk 2077 lands though. Are many of you looking forward to Gears Tactics? What do you think of the new trailer?

