Magic: Legends is a MMO ARPG with card mechanics

Announced during The Game Awards 2019, Magic: Legends is about to expand the already vast franchise of Magic: The Gathering. Made by Cryptic Studios and Perfect World Entertainment, this MMO ARPG will have card mechanics, honouring its origins.

The studios started to develop Magic: Legends in 2017, in partnership with Wizards of the Coast. Leading the team entrusted with the game’s development is Stephen Ricossa, former executive producer of Star Trek Online.

It was already known that the game would be played as a planeswalker, traveling through the Magic universe’s unique realms. As a planeswalker, it will be possible to learn new spells and improve them, and play it solo or in coop with up to 2 companions. Out of the expected five classes, there are only two confirmed: Mind Mage and Geomancer. It seems that a necromancer type of class may come as well, although it’s yet to be confirmed.

In GameInformer cover’s reveal, new details regarding the gameplay of the new Magic videogame has been unveiled and a new trailer alongside it.

As seen in the trailer, the game looks like the majority of other ARPGs. You will have to “build a deck of 12 cards that constantly cycle”, but only four will be active for the player to use. These cards with the addition of other abilities will make the player slay their way through hordes of enemies in the MTG realms, such as Caligo Morass, Benalia, and Shiv.

More details will be shared once GameInformer’s next issue is out. You can sign up for Magic: Legends beta and learn more about the game here.

