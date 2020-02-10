BioWare will begin reinventing Anthem this year

We are approaching the one year anniversary of Anthem’s launch and over the last year, not much about the game has changed. First-year DLC plans were scrapped so that BioWare could quietly re-develop the game’s core systems and deliver on initial promises better. Now after a lengthy period of silence, BioWare has begun talking about those changes a bit more.

In a post simply titled ‘Anthem Update‘, BioWare’s Casey Hudson explains what’s going on with the game right now:

“Over the last year, the team has worked hard to improve stability, performance and general quality of life while delivering three seasons of new content and features. We have also heard your feedback that Anthem needs a more satisfying loot experience, better long-term progression and a more fulfilling end game.”

BioWare recognises that there is still “more fundamental work to be done” in order for Anthem to reach its potential. This is something that will “require a more substantial reinvention than an update or expansion”.

Those bigger changes are finally on the way, as BioWare will begin focusing on “a longer-term redesign of the experience, specifically working to reinvent the core gameplay loop” over the next few months.

In the meantime, the current version of Anthem will continue to run, with some timed events to keep players engaged. This isn’t particularly different to plans BioWare announced towards the end of last year, at which time it admitted that it was still figuring out its plan to rework the game. However, ‘full seasons’ of content will be put on hold while the team focuses more on re-building the game with a new plan and new goals in place.

KitGuru Says: I imagine we’ll be seeing an Anthem Redux or something along those lines, it is just a shame that the whole process is taking as long as it is. From the sounds of it though, there is now a clear plan in place, so the current development team can really start to push forward. If/when Anthem makes its big comeback, will you give it another shot?

