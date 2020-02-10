Intel slide leak reveals details on upcoming high-end ’tile based’ Intel Xe GPU

Back at CES, Intel showed off its first Xe-based GPU in action, but not the one we were hoping for. We are still waiting to see Intel’s first high-power discrete graphics card and thanks to a leak this week, we know a little bit more about one of the bigger Xe GPUs Intel is working on, codenamed ‘Arctic Sound’.

The folks over at DigitalTrends have leaked an Intel presentation slide going into a bit more detail on the future GPU, including a ’tile module’ design using multiple die packaged together using Foveros 3D stacking. The ‘Arctic Sound’ GPU would use a full four tiles, with up to 512 execution units and up to a 500W TDP.

Arctic Sound would be for data centres, but Videocardz speculates that 2-tile and 1-tile designs with reduced TDPs could be used to tackle the gaming market. An Intel Xe 2-tile GPU would theoretically have up to 256 Execution Units and up to a 300W TDP, while a 1-tile GPU would have a lower 128 Execution Unit count and a smaller 150W TDP range.

We don’t know exactly what to expect in terms of performance from a design like this but Intel does appear to have scaling all figured out to enable multiple SKUs. Intel still has a 2020 target launch window for the first Intel Xe GPU, so perhaps we’ll hear more over the next few months, with big events like GDC and Computex coming up.

KitGuru Says: The gaming GPU market could do with a little extra competition at the moment, so most of us will be hoping for a decent set of high-end and mid-range Xe graphics options. However, it does seem like data centre and mobile/laptops are going to be the first areas to be addressed. Either way, this is going to be a particularly interesting year as we await Nvidia’s Turing follow-up, AMD’s ‘Big Navi’ and of course, the launch of Intel Xe.

Become a Patron!