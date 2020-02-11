AMD announces the Radeon Pro W5500 and the W5500M workstation GPUs

AMD has announced the new Radeon Pro W5500 GPU and the Radeon Pro W5500M GPU. Using both the RDNA architecture and 7nm process technology, the new Radeon Pro graphics card is designed to deliver the best performance, while keeping high levels of stability and energy efficiency.

Nowadays, designers and engineers are pushing the limits of the applications they use. Based on this, AMD is launching the Radeon Pro W5500 and the Radeon Pro W5500M to fill their needs, be it on a desktop or laptop platform.

Thanks to the “high-performance, power-efficient AMD RDNA architecture”, the 7nm process node which the GPU was built on, high-speed GDDR6 memory, advanced software features, and support to PCIe 4.0, AMD says the new Radeon Pro graphics card deliver up to 25% more performance-per-clock than the previous AMD GCN architecture.

For multitasking workloads, AMD claims the W5500 can deliver up to “10x better estimated application workflow performance” than competing products using SPECviewperf 13, and consume an average of 32% less power than its rivals in SOLIDWORKS solid modelling workflows.

The technical specifications of both the Radeon Pro W5500 and the W5500M have some similarities, as both have 22 Compute Units, a memory interface of 128-bit, a memory bandwidth of up to 224GB/s and 4x DisplayPort 1.4. The difference between both GPUs lays in the amount of VRAM, the maximum power consumption, and their peak performance. While the W5500 has 8GB of GDDR6 memory, a TDP of 125W, and peak performance of up to 5.35 TFLOPS, the W5500M has 4GB of GDDR6 memory, a TDP of 85W, and peak performance of 4.79 TFLOPS.

The AMD Radeon Pro W5500 will be available from mid-February 2020, with an MSRP of $399. On the other hand, the AMD Radeon Pro W5500M will be available in mobile workstations around Spring 2020.

KitGuru says: Does the AMD Radeon Pro W5500 interest you? Would you choose it for a build targeted at professional design and engineering workloads?

