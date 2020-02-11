Seasonic PRIME TX-650 Titanium PSU (2020) Review

Rating: 9.0.

Today we have a new power supply to grace our test labs – the new, revised Seasonic Prime TX650 Titanium rated power supply. This new TX650 is part of an internal company rebrand as they consolidate their range.This ‘OneSeasonic’ revamp is a calculated move to repackage and rename their supplies with an easier to follow overview and tier separation.

The supply we review today measures 150 x 86 x 170 mm (W x H x D) and is equipped with a 135mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan (FDB) which can operate in semi passive mode. This is a flagship Seasonic supply, priced at around £185 in the United Kingdom. Titanium rated power supplies are expensive, but guarantee maximum efficiency ratings.



The single rail is rated to 54A and Seasonic cover this unit with a substantial 12 year warranty. Seasonic are also claiming very tight micro tolerance load regulation between 0.5% and 1.0%.

Here is how Seasonic are breaking down the model numbers, in case you wondered. ‘PRIME’ is obviously the Series identifier (‘FOCUS’ and ‘CORE’ are the other series). The ‘T’ stands for ‘Titanium’ (‘P’ is Platinum, ‘G’ is Gold and B’ is Bronze) and the ‘X’ means it is fully modular. (‘M’ is Semi Modular, and ‘C’ is fixed cable design). The final number ‘650’ In this case, is obviously the wattage. There are also 750 watt, 850 watt and 1000 watt models in this range, as well as Fanless 600 watt and 700 watt models (called the TX-600 and TX-700).

Here is a list of the ‘OneSeasonic’ changes made to the unit:

removed some inline capacitors.

added a power supply tester to each box.

updated some cable quantities to reflect user requirement.

improved ripple and noise performance with a double-layer PCB.

updated the appearance of the PSU housing.

changed warranty sticker to a round shaped one.

created new rating labels.

improved PSU- and cable bags.

updated printed documentation.

