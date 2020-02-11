Hokko Life is an Animal Crossing lookalike coming to Steam

Following what Temtem did with Pokémon, Hokko Life seems to take some inspiration from Nintendo’s Animal Crossing series. Hokko Life is a community simulation game where the players can unleash their creativity into building the “town of their dreams”. Developed by Robert Tatnell for the PC, Hokko Life focuses on letting the player’s creativity bloom, transforming the village of Hokko into a “charming rural town that everyone loves”.

Within the workshop, players can craft materials from collected resources, and combine them to create new items such as pieces of furniture, clothes, wallpapers, flooring and more colours. The workshop gives the players complete freedom to create whatever they want, from a “bright flowery wallpaper set” to an “urban-industrial furniture collection”.

To collect resources, the players can go to a forest or to an abandoned mine. After collecting everything they want, players can start to design and craft items on the editor available in the workshop. The players can then take those items and colour them to the colours of their choosing.

Use the help of builders to create houses and expand the town of Hokko. After finishing the construction of the house, it can be decorated with furniture, flooring and wallpaper, transforming it into a lovely home for villagers.

To collect resources, players can also hunt an extensive collection of bugs, farm the land so it gives vegetables and other plants, and fish the multiple species available in the game.

The game’s system requirements are the following:

MINIMUM: OS: Windows 10 Processor: 2.6 GHz Dual Core or similar Memory: 4 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GTX 500 series or similar DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 2 GB available space



RECOMMENDED: OS: Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i3 3.2GHz or similar Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GTX 970 or similar DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 2 GB available space



If you want to learn more about Hokko Life, you can visit the official website or its Steam page. You can also start now to create your designs with Hokko Designer.

KitGuru says: Are you interested in Hokko Life? Will you buy it when it releases in Early Access or will you wait for the full release?

Become a Patron!