Rapoo launch the VPRO V500Pro mechanical gaming keyboard

When it comes to choosing a gaming keyboard, there are many factors that have to be taken into account before parting with your hard-earned cash. Rapoo is looking to change that though, with the introduction of a cost-effective mechanical gaming keyboard designed for exacting purists.

The new VPRO V500Pro mechanical keyboard from Rapoo is built for gamers who are looking for unique equipment. V500Pro features a full-size keyboard layout crammed into a compact, spill-resistant package with RGB LED-backlit keys. The keyboard body is equipped with an aluminium top cover to ensure there is minimal flex for added durability.

Individually backlit keys with adjustable brightness provide a clear view in any lighting levels and offer the full RGB lighting experience. As well as looking great, the Rapoo V500Pro performs great too, the tactile feel of Rapoo’s blue key switches means the user will hear and feel every press, for an accurate and responsive gaming experience.

The tactile blue key switches offer excellent durability too, with an expected lifespan of up to 60 million clicks and include N-Key rollover support means multiple key presses at once will be accurately registered all the time. A clever design and the correct choice of materials provides a spill-resistant design that protects the keyboard from accidents during the heat of battle.

The Rapoo VPRO V500PRO mechanical gaming keyboard is available to purchase in the UK via Argos and is currently priced at just £49.99

KitGuru says: A mechanical gaming keyboard with RGB lighting and full N-Key rollover support for under £50 sounds like a great deal. What do you guys think of this new cost-effective mechanical keyboard from Rapoo?

