Blizzard responds to Warcraft 3: Reforged criticism and details future updates

There has been a lot of talk about Warcraft 3: Reforged over the last couple of weeks, mostly due to fan disappointment and an incredibly low user-score on Metacritic. Now, Blizzard has officially responded, saying “sorry to those of you who didn’t have the experience you wanted” and sharing plans for future patches.

As part of the post, Blizzard says: “We’ve been following the discussions the past couple days and want to thank you for your feedback as well as your support. First off, we want to say we’re sorry to those of you who didn’t have the experience you wanted, and we’d like to share our plans for what’s coming next.”

So what is coming next? Well it won’t be high quality cut scenes or revamped story content. However, Blizzard is planning on fixing a number of bugs and introducing new features. For starters, Reforged’s ‘Classic Mode’ is getting fixed to remove shading and detail changes that present the game differently to the original release.

Those who are concerned with online features can expect a new leaderboard, clan and ladder system, with ranked play working similarly to how it does in StarCraft: Remastered with a new MMR system. Warcraft 3: Reforged will be getting a patch this week and more updates will be coming in the weeks to come.

KitGuru Says: I doubt any of this will steer public perception of the game too much but at least some areas of the remaster will see some improvement. Have any of you played Warcraft 3: Reforged since release? What did you think of it?

