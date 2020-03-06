Borderlands 3 on Steam will have cross-play and support save transfers

After a six month stint as an Epic Games Store exclusive, Borderlands 3 is coming to Steam on March 13th just in time for the latest story expansion. In preparation for the Steam launch, an FAQ has been published, revealing how to transfer save files to the Steam version, cross-play functionality and when the game officially unlocks.

In order to not fragment the PC player base, cross-play is supported between the Epic Games Store and Steam versions of the game, although the feature can be disabled. Players will get to select a unique Borderlands 3 display name, which will be used in matchmaking. This particular feature will require an update, but it should all be up and running soon enough. Cross-play with console versions of Borderlands 3 is not supported ‘at this time’, indicating that perhaps that will become an option later on.

If you are switching to the Steam version from elsewhere, then you can manually transfer your save file over and pick up exactly where you left off. Unfortunately, any DLCs purchased won’t cross over with you, so if you really want the Steam version, you will need to repurchase content. Also, Steam Achievements won’t automatically unlock with transferred characters, but achievements can be unlocked with any new characters created on the Steam version.

Finally, those picking up Borderlands 3 on Steam can begin pre-loading the game on March 10th, The game will then fully unlock on March 13th at 7AM PST/10 AM EST/3 PM GMT.

KitGuru Says: I might pick up Borderlands 3 at some point, but between The Division 2’s new expansion, DOOM Eternal and Half-Life: Alyx, it is unlikely to make it high up my list this month. Are any of you planning on picking up Borderlands 3 on Steam next week?

Become a Patron!