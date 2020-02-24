CD Projekt is the second most valuable gaming company in Europe

CD Projekt Red may have started out as a small independent studio but successes over the last decade has propelled it to new heights. At this point, CD Projekt is now the second most valuable video-game company in Europe.

As we gear up for Cyberpunk 2077, investors are increasing support for CD Projekt, with the company’s value raising from 6.8 billion to over 8 billion. Part of this boost also comes from the renewed success of The Witcher 3, which has had a big boost thanks to the game coming to Nintendo Switch, in addition to Netflix’s highly praised series based on the IP.

It should be noted that this is CD Projekt’s value, not just CD Projekt Red, which is the studio that operates under the CD Projekt parent company. So it includes the development studios as well as GOG.

Who is stopping CD Projekt from becoming the gaming MVP in Europe? For now, that would be Ubisoft, which isn’t a surprise given how popular franchises like Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry are.

KitGuru Says: CD Projekt Red has been one of the standout studios over the last decade and so far, it looks like they’ll be starting the new decade off on a high note too. It just goes to show that sometimes you can draw in investors without resorting to microtransaction schemes in triple A projects.

