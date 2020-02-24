Rainbow Six: Siege hits highest ever concurrent players on Steam

Despite releasing in 2015, it would seem as though Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege is more popular than ever. In the lead up to Operation Void Edge’s release date, the team-based tactical shooter saw its concurrent players on Steam peak to an all time high of 178,000. Since the start of 2020, Siege has seen a surge in players, with Operation Void Edge’s upcoming release likely to affect this even further.

We recently reported that Rainbow Six: Siege had hit 55 million registered players. In the the wake of that, Ubisoft announced that the shooter would be supported on next generation systems, and that crossplay was currently in consideration. Furthermore, the publisher announced Siege’s next big update: Operation Void Edge. With the update expected to be released some time in the beginning of March, it would appear as though the excitement has boiled over, leading to the Steam concurrent players hitting an all time high.

With 178,419 players, this beats the previous concurrent record of 176,208 back in March 2018. PC concurrent figures are likely even higher, with the game also available on Ubisoft’s own Uplay launcher – although figures are not publically available.

Rainbow Six: siege is currently 60% off on Steam (£6.79). Alternatively, the Ultimate Edition is 45% off (£39.04), which gives access to the Year 1, 2, 3 ,4 and 5 pass – which includes the upcoming Operation Void Edge. It’ll be interesting to see where the concurrent players land when Operation Void Edge releases next month.

Do you still play Rainbow Six: Siege? Are you looking forward to Operation Void Edge? How many concurrents do you think the game will hit come the release of Void Edge?

