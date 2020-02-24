Cyberpunk 2077 will support Xbox Smart Delivery and free upgrade for Series X

With the jump to Xbox Series X, Microsoft wants to make games ‘platform fluid’, meaning full compatibility for games between console generations. This starts with Series X, which will be fully compatible with Xbox One games. We don’t know much about how publishers plan to handle graphical/performance upgrades between consoles, but CD Projekt Red will be delivering Cyberpunk 2077 upgrades between Xbox One and the next-gen console for free.

In an announcement today, Microsoft and CD Projekt Red revealed that owners of Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox One will also get all of the benefits when upgrading to a Series X and playing their original copy of the game. That means you’ll get the graphical and performance upgrades without needing to buy the game again, similarly to how upgrades work now with Xbox One and the One X.

Xbox Series X brings the next generation of COMPATIBILITY. 🤝 Play thousands of games across four generations that look and feel better than ever.

Aside from that, the other big announcement is that Cyberpunk 2077 will support Smart Delivery on both Xbox One and the Series X. This is essentially Microsoft’s system to identify which console you are playing a game on (Xbox One or Series X) and ensure you are installing the right version of the game.

So base Xbox One owners don’t need to eat up space with the high resolution textures included for One X owners. Beyond that, Series X owners will be given access to all of the upgrades available for the new hardware. Microsoft will be supporting this system with all future first-party exclusives and some third party publishers, like CD Projekt Red, will also be supporting it.

KitGuru Says: Just like PCs, consoles are moving towards a generation-fluid system. There is bound to be a point where older consoles simply can’t run games properly and need to be cut from release plans, but that’s not too different to how PC works now, with new GPUs required to run new games eventually. What do you all think of this new approach to console generations? If some publishers don’t support smart delivery, would you be willing to pay for a next-gen remaster?

