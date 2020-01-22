Current-gen console performance rumoured to be behind Cyberpunk 2077 delay

Just last week, CD Projekt Red announced that Cyberpunk 2077 would be delayed from its original April release date to September. As usual, the reason behind the delay was to allow extra time for polish and bug fixes but there could be a bit more to it, with rumours claiming that getting the game running on current generation consoles is proving to be a real challenge.

Borys Niespielak, an apparent Poland-based insider, is reported as saying that CD Projekt Red had concerns about base Xbox One and PS4 performance back at GDC 2019, at which point one developer apparently said the game could not ship on those systems in its current form. Apparently the 2013 Xbox One is causing the most issues and with performance still struggling as of January, the game had to be delayed.

At this point, we have seen extensive Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay live at events, although those showcases were based on a PC build and running on high-end hardware at 30 frames per second.

We haven’t seen Cyberpunk 2077 running on a console yet but hopefully by the time we do see it, the game holds up.

KitGuru Says: Even Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order showed performance issues on older consoles, particularly the Xbox One. That older hardware does seem to be approaching its end of life for some developers, which will make the next couple of years worth of ‘cross-gen’ games interesting to see.

Become a Patron!