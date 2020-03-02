Death Stranding will release on PC on June 2nd

After launching late last year as a PS4 exclusive, Death Stranding is heading to PC this year, acting as the first showcase of the excellent Decima Engine on non-PlayStation hardware. PC players will be able to take on the role of Sam Porter Bridges on the 2nd of June.

The Steam Store page isn’t live just yet but Daniel Ahmad managed to get hold of the PC trailer and popped it up on Twitter:

Death Stranding comes to PC on June 2nd 2020 pic.twitter.com/TV9eBL2JxM — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) March 2, 2020

Aside from that, there appears to be a Half-Life bonus for the PC version, bringing a wearable Head Crab into the game. This wouldn’t be the first time that Hideo Kojima has collaborated with Valve, as the PC version of Metal Gear Solid V also had a Steam branded box for players to hide in.

505 Games is publishing the PC version of Death Stranding worldwide and according to the company’s financial guidance, it expects to make around 50 million Euros through bringing the game to PC in June.

KitGuru Says: I have played a little of Death Stranding on PS4 but I’m curious enough to see what the Decima Engine can do on PC that I’ll be holding off for now. Are any of you thinking about grabbing this when it comes to Steam in June?

