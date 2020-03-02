ESA says E3 2020 still going ahead as planned

Over the weekend, GDC was postponed at what felt like the very last minute, joining a growing list of cancelled events in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak. This has led to questions over other events scheduled throughout the year, including E3. For now at least, the ESA says that E3 2020 is going ahead as scheduled.

In a statement given to Vice Games today, an ESA spokesperson said: “Everyone is watching the situation very closely. We will continue to be vigilant, as our first priority is the health, wellness and safety of all of our exhibitors and attendees. Given what we know at this time, we are moving ahead full speed with E3 2020 planning. Exhibit and registration sales are on track for an exciting show in June.”

So far, companies with plans to attend E3 have not announced that they are pulling out, so the ESA has little reason to cancel or postpone E3. However, the situation can change very quickly depending on what event partners decide. GDC was still going ahead just a few days ago, but then Microsoft, Epic Games, Unity, CD Projekt Red and more cancelled their appearances, joining the likes of Sony, Oculus/Facebook, Capcom and more.

For now, we can keep E3 2020 on our calendars and with next-gen console launches on the horizon, it would be a very difficult event to pull the plug on.

KitGuru Says: I thoroughly enjoy E3 each year, so it would be very disappointing to see it cancelled. Temper expectations though as just because it is currently still planned to go ahead doesn’t mean the situation won’t change, as we saw with GDC just last week.

