Dreams creator shows off Cyberpunk 2077 PS1 ‘Demake’

We are used to seeing a lot of video game remakes and remasters nowadays but what about De-makes? Back in August, one Dreams creator showed off a work in progress ‘demaked’ version of Cyberpunk 2077, reimagining the game with PlayStation 1 era graphics. Since then, the project has been updated and is garnering plenty of praise.

The YouTuber going by the moniker ‘Bearly Regal’ uploaded a video showcasing ‘Cyberpunk 1997’, playable in both first-person mode and in a top-down view.

Dreams on PS4 is less of a game and more of a creative toolset, used by many inspired creators to make their own projects. Cyberpunk 1997 is one of the most impressive, but there is plenty more to see, including new takes on Metal Gear Solid, a P.T demo remake for those who missed out on it the first time around and more.

Dreams is currently only available on PS4 but there are rumours that it could be one of the few Sony exclusives to make it over to PC. Hopefully we’ll hear more about that later in the year.

KitGuru Says: It is always impressive to see what people can do with the creative tools in games like Dreams, Little Big Planet, Minecraft, Mario Maker etc. Cyberpunk 1997 is also a nice reminder of just how far video game graphics have come over the last 20 years.

Become a Patron!