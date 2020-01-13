The next OnePlus flagship will have a 120Hz AMOLED display

Over the last couple of years, the smartphone market has been transitioning over to high refresh rate displays. OnePlus is one of the early adopters, opting for a 90Hz display on the OnePlus 7 Pro but improvements are coming, with the next OnePlus flagship to make the jump to 120Hz.

In a post today, OnePlus announced that it has once again worked closely with Samsung to creature a next-gen 120Hz AMOLED display for its next smartphone. The new display combines “the latest generation of organic light-emitting materials”, helping to achieve a peak brightness of “more than 1000 nits and a much longer lifetime”.

While the refresh rate of the display will be 120Hz, OnePlus has also raised the display’s touch sampling rate to 240Hz, similarly to the ROG Phone II. According to the OnePlus R&D team, thanks to its own optimisation techniques, a single frame can be rendered 7% faster and during tests, the new 120Hz display has “yielded significantly better results than other existing high refresh rate displays in the industry on measures of click response, scroll response and accuracy”.

The final bragging point is that the new display will feature 10-bit colour, providing one of the best colour-accurate displays on the smartphone market. This is all part of OnePlus’s new commitment to ‘fast and smooth’. We’ll have to wait for the OnePlus 8 in a few months time to see it in action but so far, it is sounding pretty great.

KitGuru Says: With Samsung working with other smartphone makers on high refresh rate displays, one has to wonder when the Galaxy series will make the jump. It seems that in the next few years, all major smartphones will be breaking the 60Hz barrier.

Become a Patron!