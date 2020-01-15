Fallout 76’s big Wastelanders update is opening up testing

The anniversary of Fallout 76 was initially due to be much more exciting, as the ‘Wastelanders’ NPC and companions update was originally due to arrive. Unfortunately, that update was pushed back a bit but now, it appears to be ready for testing, ahead of a release in the coming weeks.

The Fallout 76 Wastelanders update is perhaps the most important update to the game so far, as it could get fans of Fallout 3 and Fallout 4 back on board. The update will add NPCs to the world and companions, in addition to a new story quest, dialogue options and more. It is a big undertaking, which is why it was delayed from 2019 to ‘early 2020’ and now, Bethesda is going live with a Private Test Server to give players a chance to test the update.

A few hundred successful applicants will be accepted to join Bethesda’s PTS for Fallout 76, although they will need to agree to an NDA- so we won’t be seeing live-streams or first impressions for just yet. Anyone that breaks the NDA will almost definitely face legal action.

The first round of sign-ups closed earlier this week and those who applied should be getting their invites in the days leading up to January 17th, when the Wastelanders PTS goes live on PC. Testing could be expanded further, so keep an eye out for more updates in case sign-ups open again. If it all goes well, then testing might wrap up sooner and lead to a quicker release date announcement.

KitGuru Says: Fallout 76 has kind of had its reputation tarnished all over again thanks to the Fallout 1st subscription, but I do still have high hopes for the Wastelanders update. If Bethesda can deliver something more akin to co-op Fallout 4 with real characters, then I think a lot of people might give the game another chance. Did any of you buy Fallout 76 at launch? Will you be checking out Wastelanders or have you left the game behind for good?

