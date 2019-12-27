Final Fantasy VII Remake demo spotted on PSN

Attendees at E3 had the chance to get some hands-on time with Final Fantasy VII Remake earlier this year but there are still many fans eagerly awaiting a chance to play the game for themselves. Fortunately, it looks like the wait won’t drag out for much longer, as a demo for the game has been spotted on PSN.

A demo for Final Fantasy VII Remake has been listed on the PlayStation Network store, with listings for Asia, America and Europe. The leak comes from the gamstat game tracker, which also leaked the listing for Resident Evil 3 Remake prior to its announcement during Sony’s December ‘State of Play’ stream.

We don’t have a release date for the demo yet but perhaps it will be announced and made live in January, as Square Enix will be ramping up its marketing campaigns in preparation for the March release date.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is set to be part one of a multi-game reimagining of the original story. Part one will feature an expanded version of Midgar and is promised to be as big as a traditional Final Fantasy title. We don’t know much about plans for Part Two or if there will be more games beyond that, but we should find out later next year after the launch on PS4.

KitGuru Says: Final Fantasy VII Remake is bound to be one of the biggest games of 2020, although there will likely be some controversy around various changes made to this newer version of the game. Still, from what we’ve seen so far, I think it looks great. Are any of you planning on picking this up next year? Will you be trying the demo when it lands?

