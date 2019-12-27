New renders give us an early look at 2020 iPad Pro

The latest revision of the iPad Pro has proven very popular, with Face ID, vastly reduced bezels, better multi-tasking, a better keyboard stand and even re-designed Apple Pencil functionality. In 2020, Apple will be looking to improve things again, with the next batch of iPad Pro units set to bring over some iPhone 11 Pro features.

According to renders created based on information obtained by OnLeaks and iGeeksBlog, the 2020 iPad Pro will feature similar dimensions, but upgrade to the iPhone 11 Pro’s three-camera module on the rear.

Image via: iGeeksBlog

The 11-inch iPad Pro will continue to use a metal back, just as we see on the current batch of iPads. However, the larger 13-inch iPad Pro will apparently use a glass back, similar to the iPhone.

Currently, these two new iPad Pro models are expected to be unveiled in the Spring, although Apple could feasibly wait until WWDC at the start of the Summer, when new OS features will also be detailed.

KitGuru Says: I use a late 2018 iPad Pro currently and while I don’t think I’ll need to upgrade any time soon, I could be tempted if Apple makes the jump to an OLED 120Hz VRR display instead of LCD. What do you all think of the rumoured design for the next iPad Pro? Are there any upgrades you would like to see in the next version?

