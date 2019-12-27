Valve reveals the best selling Steam games of 2019

We are closing in on the end of 2019, which means we’ll be seeing plenty of ‘top 10’, GOTY and best seller lists over the next week or two. Valve has been revealing the top selling games on Steam each year for a few years now and that tradition is continuing, with the top selling games being divided up into Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze categories.

The ‘Platinum’ tier represents the highest selling 12 games of the year. For 2019, the list includes:

Total War: Three Kingdoms

DOTA 2

Civilization VI

Destiny 2

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Grand Theft Auto V

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Monster Hunter World

Warframe

Rainbow Six Siege

The Elder Scrolls Online

The platinum tier has a few new additions in 2019, the most impressive of which might be Destiny 2, which only arrived on Steam in October and swiftly rose to become one of the top-played games on the platform.

The gold tier this year contains a few 2019 games but is mostly made up of titles that continue to sell well year after year. This tier includes:

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Path of Exile

Mordhau

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Devil May Cry 5

Dead by Daylight

The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt

Total War: Warhammer II

Rocket League

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Resident Evil 2

Final Fantasy XIV Online

While Grand Theft Auto V managed to make Steam’s platinum tier for yet another year, Rockstar didn’t manage to crack the upper echelons with Red Dead Redemption 2, although the game did enter Steam’s ‘Silver tier’ alongside the likes of Borderlands 2, Divinity Original Sin 2, Code Vein, Remnant From the Ashes, Black Desert Remastered and more.

The Bronze tier also includes a few highlight games from 2019, like RAGE 2, Mortal Kombat 11, NBA 2K20, Greed Fall and Far Cry New Dawn. Interestingly, Cyberpunk 2077 has made the bronze tier this year, despite the game not coming out for another several months. The likes of Hitman 2, XCOM 2, Jump Force, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, No Man’s Sky, Dark Souls 3 and more also made this list.

There is also a top-selling VR games list this year. Some highlight titles don’t make these lists due to Oculus exclusivity, so Asgard’s Wrath or Insomniac Games’ recent release, Stormland, won’t appear here. However, the likes of Beat Saber, Pavlov, Gorn, Boneworks, Half-Life: Alyx, Moss, Contractors, Budget Cuts, Onward, Job Simulator and other standout VR titles are prominently placed.

If you are interested in the full lists, then Valve has a breakdown on each category live now. In a few days time, Valve should also be announcing this year’s Steam Awards winners, all of which were hand-picked by Steam customers.

KitGuru Says: What are some of the best games you’ve picked up this year on Steam? Is there anything that you through would make a higher category? I kind of expected Resident Evil 2 to sneak into the platinum category myself.

