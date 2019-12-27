Rise of the Tomb Raider and Thumper will be free on Stadia Pro next month

In keeping with its promise to keep early adopters more informed, Google has announced the next set of free games due to arrive for Stadia Pro subscribers. Everyone currently on Stadia is required to have a Pro level subscription and so far, those users have received Destiny 2, Tomb Raider, Samurai Shodown and Farming Simulator 19. In January, some of those games will leave the free library and two new ones will be added.

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition was added to Stadia Pro’s free games library for December and will rotate out of the library on the 31st of December. In its place, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration Edition will be added, alongside Thumper.

Rise of the Tomb Raider’s 20th Anniversary edition comes will all DLCs, so players will have access to additional single-player content like ‘Blood Ties’ as well as additional costumes. Pro subscribers will also get access to Thumper, which is a modern racing/rhythm game in a similar vein to Audio Surf for those that played it back in the day.

Eventually, Google Stadia will be adding a free tier with 1080p/60fps streaming, while Pro subscribers get the benefit of 4K/60fps, HDR and 5.1 surround sound audio, in addition to a rotating selection of free monthly games. In January, the free games selection will include Destiny 2: The Collection, Samurai Shodown, Farming Simulator 19, Rise of the Tomb Raider and Thumper. At least one of those games is likely to leave the library in late January and replaced by a new game in February.

KitGuru Says: Have many of you tried Google Stadia since launch? Have you been taking advantage of the free games so far?

