Former BioWare and Naughty Dog developers team up for new sci-fi RPG

Early last year, Wizards of the Coast announced that it was forming a new game studio in partnership with former BioWare veterans. Now almost a year later, the studio has been officially unveiled as Archetype Entertainment, and their first game will be a sci-fi RPG.

James Ohlen, formerly a BioWare creative director and lead designer working on Dragon Age, Baldur’s Gate and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, will lead the new development team. Mass Effect and KOTOR writer, Drew Karpyshyn is also involved with the new game, as are notable game animators Rico Flores (Uncharted 4, Anthem) and Tal Peleg, who also worked on Anthem as well as The Last of Us and Uncharted 4.

Concept art for the game has been shared, which you can see above. There isn’t much we can gleam from these images but clearly, Archetype Entertainment is aiming high with an all new sci-fi universe.

This will inevitably be its own series, distinct from the likes of Mass Effect. However, with BioWare veterans running the show, this could end up being a spiritual successor of sorts. Currently, the studio is recruiting team members, with this game set to be a multi-platform release.

KitGuru Says: While this studio has been getting up and running for a year or so, we may not see this game announced for quite some time. Still, this is going to be a very exciting game to keep an eye on.

Become a Patron!