Mass Effect remaster rumours return following BioWare’s latest tweet

For years now there have been rumours of a potential Mass Effect remaster and with EA becoming more open to re-releases now, there is certainly a better chance that we will see a ‘Shepard Trilogy’ some day. BioWare has the internet talking about this idea once again thanks to a new cryptic tweet.

BioWare does tend to promote Mass Effect on Twitter, either by posting fan art or old concept art. The studio’s latest tweet stands out from the crowd a bit though, featuring the opening text of Mass Effect 1.

Of course, this has spurred rumours of an original trilogy related announcement, alongside fan requests for a remaster. There hasn’t been any leaks around this so far, so this is all just rumour for now.

One thing that could dampen any news for Nintendo Switch fans in particular is that the original Mass Effect trilogy was built on Unreal Engine 3. While Unreal Engine 4 does support the Switch, Unreal Engine 3 requires extra work on the developer’s part, which could cause issues bringing those games to Nintendo’s platform.

KitGuru Says: A Mass Effect remaster would of course be great to see but this is all rumour for now. Do you think BioWare has something in the works for fans of the original trilogy?

Become a Patron!