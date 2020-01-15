2nd generation AMD EPYC processors will power weather forecasting supercomputer

AMD has announced a new deal with the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) which will see the CPU giant supply 2nd generation EPYC processors to power one of the most advanced meteorological supercomputers in the world, in the Atos BullSequana XH2000.

AMD had a successful year in 2019 with many organisations turning to AMD for EPYC processors to power their latest supercomputer systems. HP Cray and the UK government’s ARCHER2 supercomputers have already committed to using AMD EPYC Rome CPUs for the foreseeable future and now the ECMWF will use 2nd generation EPYC processors in its new BullSequana XH2000 system.

The new Atos BullSequana XH2000 featuring AMD EPYC 7742 processors will be operational at the ECMWF in 2021. Once the system is up and running it will allow the ECMWF to run medium-range weather predictions at a high resolution of around 10km, meaning it will be able to produce reliable and advanced predictions about the intensity of incoming extreme weather events ahead of time.

“By leveraging our high-performance AMD EPYC server processors, the Atos supercomputer can enable significant improvements in weather forecasting, helping to increase the accuracy of weather predictions around the world,” said Forrest Norrod, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Data Center and Embedded Solutions Business Group.

This increase in computing power for the ECMWF will support researchers from over 30 countries across Europe in their work to predict medium and long-range weather patterns. The real-time data that the EPYC powered supercomputer can deliver has the potential to decrease the impact of servere weather on peoples lives in the future.

KitGuru says: 2nd generation AMD EPYC processors are finding their way into some of the most powerful supercomputers in the world and in this case, could even protect people from the dangers of severe weather across Europe and potentially prevent loss of life.

