Huawei introduces the updated and affordable Y6s handset

Huawei’s affordable Y series smartphone range is set to receive an upgrade this month with an updated version of the Y6 coming in mid-January, so anytime now. Huawei has boosted performance of the Y6 and added a 13MP rear camera and 8MP selfie camera in the new Y6s.

According to Huawei, the new Y6s handset “combines quality technology and stylish design at a truly affordable price.” The Y6s which is due to launch very soon leverages a 6.09” display with a 13MP rear camera to provide a cost-effective solution for taking high-quality photos or video and sharing them on social media.

The Y6s features a 13Mp rear camera with LED flash that should produce perfect photos even in low light environments and can recognise more than 22 different objects categories and over 150 scenes. Thanks to its built-in Ai Scene Recognition, the Y6s can automatically make adjustments to the scene to capture the best possible shot.

Huawei has equipped the Y6s with the MediaTek MT6765 octa-core chip, 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage, to provide enough power and storage space for images, video and games. The Y6s runs on EMUI 9.1, based on Android 9 with complete Google Mobile Services and is equipped with a 3020mAh battery, meaning users will have ample battery life for all-day use.

Another new feature of the Y6s is the Huawei Dewdrop Notch Display which is a minimal and unobtrusive notch that the front camera is housed inside. The new 8MP front selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture allows users to capture high-resolution selfies, while an integrated 3.5mm headphone jack provides excellent audio using your favourite compatible headphones.

The Huawei Y6s will be available in two different colour options, Starry Black and Orchid Blue. The handset is scheduled for a mid-January release, so anytime now, priced at £129.

KitGuru says: With its 6-inch display and high-resolution cameras, the Huawei Y6s could be a great smartphone for users on a budget. What do you guys think of this affordable handset from Huawei?

Become a Patron!