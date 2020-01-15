EEC database lists new AMD Radeon RX 5000 series GPUs

PC gamers and enthusiasts hoping for a high-end AMD Navi GPU in 2020 may have had their wish granted if a recent listing added to the Eurasian Economic Commission database turns out to be correct. According to the EEC database, there could be new SKUs due from AMD’s Radeon RX 5000 series, all positioned above the current RX 5700 line.

First spotted yesterday by @KOMACHI_ENSAKA on Twitter was a new addition to the EEC database that contained three potential new AMD Radeon RX 5000 series SKUs, which could point to AMD releasing a Navi GPU that will complete with high-end offerings from Nvidia, something which PC gamers and enthusiasts have been calling for since AMD launched the RX 5000 Navi series last year.

Just last week at CES, AMD CEO Dr Lisa Su was quizzed about “Big Navi” by the media, Su didn’t give much away, However, she did seem upbeat about the prospect of a high-end Navi GPU coming. In response to a question from Gordon Ung of PC World, Dr Su replied “You should expect that we will have a high-end Navi and that it is important to have it. The discrete graphics market, especially at the high end, is very important to us. So you should expect that we will have a high-end Navi.”

There is still no firm timescale of when to expect a high-end Navi GPU but the recent listing on the EEC database by AMD partner AFOX suggests it could be soon. What’s even more interesting is that the EEC database doesn’t just list a single SKU and all of them are above the current AMD Radeon RX 700 series. These include the RX 5800 XT, RX 5900 and RX 5950/XT.

Of course, this is not the first time we have seen these SKUs, in September 2019, Sapphire listed an almost identical addition to the EEC database that contained all these potential high-end Navi SKUs and even though AMD has confirmed high-end Navi will happen, no one is entirely certain whether it will be part of the RX 5000 series, it could well be a brand new Radeon RX 6000 series, we will just have to wait and see.

KitGuru says: This new listing on the EEC database will no doubt get the AMD fans hopes up of high-end Navi coming soon. However, we should remain a little sceptical as to whether this will happen, as it may seem a little odd that AMD would have three of four more SKUs to add to the RX 5000 series. What do you guys think?

