Nintendo squashes ‘Switch Pro’ rumours once again

There have been rumours surrounding a ‘Switch Pro’ release since 2018 and so far, Nintendo has squashed them each time. With next-gen consoles coming this year, expectations for a Switch Pro in 2020 began to rise, but Nintendo says it is not happening.

An additional Switch model did end up releasing in 2019- the Switch Lite, a handheld only version of the console. However, there will not be a new Switch model in 2020 according to Nintendo President, Shuntaro Furukawa.

During Nintendo’s latest earnings call, Furukawa told investors: “Regarding Nintendo Switch, we believe that it is important to continue to communicate the appeal of both Nintendo Switch systems and expand the installed base. Please note that we have no plans to launch a new Nintendo Switch model during 2020.”

So for this year, the focus will remain on selling the current Switch, as well as communicating “the special features and appeal of Nintendo Switch Lite”.

KitGuru Says: The Nintendo Switch could do with a power boost for titles like DOOM Eternal, The Witcher 3 etc. However, the console is certainly not struggling for great games in its current form. Would many of you pick up a Switch Pro if it came out?

Become a Patron!