An updated AMD Raise The Game bundle is coming

AMD’s Raise the Game bundle was available with the purchase of selected AMD Radeon graphics cards during 2019 but officially ended on 31st December. AMD graphics card owners were still able to redeem bundle codes until 30th January 2020.

A new Raise the Game bundle has been expected from AMD and according to the guys at VideoCardz, the new bundle could be just around the corner. VideoCardz has obtained information about the new Raise the Game bundle from AMD and surprisingly there is no RX 5600 XT on the list of qualifying graphics cards. However, purchases of the new RX 5500 XT will qualify for the bundle.

As well as RX 5500 XT owners, anyone who purchases RX 5700 series, Radeon VII, RX Vega and selected RX 500 series cards will qualify for the new Raise the Game bundle from AMD, that includes full games and access to three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC completely free. RX 5500 XT purchases will come with three games in the bundle, Resident Evil 3, Tom’s Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint and Warcraft III: Reforged.

Meanwhile, RX 5700 series cards will receive a two-game bundle including Resident Evil 3 and Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition, while owners of RX 500 series, Radeon VII and RX Vega series will not get any free game but will still have three free months of Xbox Game Pass for PC Access. To be entitled to the Raise the Game Bundle, you must purchase the graphics card from participating retailers during the following period:

Two-Games Offer : Purchases made between 4th February 2020 to 25th April 2020 (must be redeemed by 25th May 2020).

: Purchases made between 4th February 2020 to 25th April 2020 (must be redeemed by 25th May 2020). Xbox Game Pass for PC Offer: Purchases made 1st July 2019 to 25th April 2020 (must be redeemed by 30th June 2020).

KitGuru says: If you were looking for an excuse to pick up a new graphics card then the AMD Raise the Game bundle starting in February may be just what you were waiting for?

