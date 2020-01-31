AOC CU34G2X 34in 144Hz Curved Gaming Monitor Review

Rating: 8.5.

A year or so ago, the 34in curved ultrawide screen was an ostentatious novelty, and not something you’d want for gaming. No 34in screen had 144Hz adaptive sync, and all were aimed more at general media usage than Triple-A gaming. But now the game-focused models such as ASUS’ monster PG35VQ and MSI’s MPG341CQR are arriving regularly. The AOC CU34G2X takes things one step further still – 34in 144Hz ultrawide screen gaming for around £500.



Like most curved screens, the AOC CU34G2X is based on VA panel technology. This gives it the usual characteristics of this display type, with a high 3,000:1 contrast, although the brightness is just 300cd/m2. The screen can provide its native resolution up to 144Hz with adaptive sync, but only AMD FreeSync is mentioned, not NVIDIA G Sync compatibility. A quick look at the NVIDIA G-sync list shows that the CU34G2X is not currently included. However, the list doesn’t appear to be fully up-to-date as we’ve seen screens not included that manufacturers claim are accredited.

Although AOC states a 1ms response, we’re pretty sure that like other VA panels this will mean MPRT not grey-to-grey. AOC also claims 119 per cent of sRGB coverage, which sounds promising. There’s no mention of support for any HDR standards, however. The brightness level probably precludes this.



There’s a good range of ergonomic adjustment available, with height variation, swivel and tilt available. The video inputs are reasonable too, including two HDMI 2.0 and two DisplayPort 1.2. However, you do also get a four-port USB 3.0 hub, plus analog audio output, but no built-in speakers.

Overall, this looks like a solid specification for the money. This screen wasn’t listed on any mainstream UK shops at the time of writing, but the suggested price of £499 sounds very reasonable for a 144Hz 34in curved ultrawide panel. Let’s find out if this is an affordable option to give your high-refresh gaming a wider perspective.

Specification:

Screen size: 34-inch, 21:9 aspect

34-inch, 21:9 aspect Native resolution: 3,440 x 1,440

Refresh rate: 144Hz, FreeSync 2

Panel type: VA

Contrast ratio: 3,000:1 (typical)

Brightness: 300cd/m2

Response time: 1ms MPRT

Display inputs: 2 x HDMI 2.0, 2 x DisplayPort 1.2

USB hub: Yes, 4 x USB 3.0

Tilt: 4 degrees forward, 23 degrees backward

Raise: 130mm

Swivel: 32 degrees left and right

Portrait: No

Other: Audio output

Retail Price: £499 (inc. VAT)

