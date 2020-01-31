EIZO introduce the FlexScan 27-inch frameless IPS monitor

EIZO has launched a new 27-inch addition to its range of FlexScan frameless monitors designed for professionals. The EV2760 is equipped with an IPS QHD resolution panel and is available in black and white colour options.

The new FlexScan EV2760 series from EIZO features an ergonomic stand with 169mm height adjustment, a wide tilt adjustment range of 5° down to 35° up with 344° total swivel and 90° side to side pivot rotation. The monitor sports an understated appearance, with three sides of the display utilising a frameless ultra-thin bezel design.

With two DisplayPort inputs, a single HDMI and DVI-D connection, the EV2760 series will provide ample connectivity options to suit a great range of devices. A Picture-by-Picture function allows the monitor to display content from two connected devices simultaneously on-screen to improve productivity.

The EIZO EV2760 is equipped with four USB 3.1 Type-A ports to increase the number of available USB ports while the monitor is being used a secondary display with a laptop, or for easy access USB connections to connect a mouse, keyboard or headset while being used with a desktop PC. The IPS panel offers a great true to life colour range with typical brightness of 350 cd/m², a 1000:1 contrast ratio and wide 178° viewing angles.

Users can save their personal screen settings via the EIZO Screen InStyle software, to automatically apply the settings when the monitor is connected to a device. EIZO developed the monitor without flame retardant plastic in the body to improve recyclability and maintain the company’s efforts towards environmentally responsible manufacturing. Additionally, the use of recyclable materials in the packaging provides the EV2760 with sustainability certifications such as TCO Certified Generation 8, EPEAT, and ENERGY STAR.

The EIZO EV2760 series is expected to be available during Q1 2020, However, EIZO has not released pricing information for the FlexScan EV2760 just yet.

KitGuru says: I quite like the idea of a white monitor for users who want something to complement an all-white PC build. What do you guys think on the new FlexScan EV2760 monitor series from EIZO?

