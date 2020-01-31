Twelve South launch the AirSnap Pro case for AirPod Pro

Apple launched its premium AirPod Pro earbuds in October last year and they have been a big hit with users of Apple devices. With a modest price tag that the AirPod Pros command, users will be looking for a way to protect their investment from the wear and tear of a busy, on the go lifestyle.

Twelve South has come up with a great cost-effective solution to keep your Apple AirPod Pros looking as good as new. The AirSnap Pro premium leather case accessory from Twelve South is designed specifically to protect the AirPod Pro charging case while also offering convenient carrying and charging options for under £35.

The AirSnap Pro features a stylish premium leather case that will protect the shiny white AirPod Pro charging case from everyday scratches or scuffs. Not only does the AirSnap Pro offer protection, it allows users to wirelessly charge the earbuds and case using a Qi-certified charger or with the Apple Lightning cable just like they would normally.

Available in three colour options including cognac, black or slate blue, the AirSnap Pro case includes a removable S-clip for users to easily attach it to a keyring, bag or backpack. Alternatively, the S-clip can be completely removed to save space for carrying the AirSnap Pro inside a pocket or purse. Twelve South has also included a wrist strap to hold the AirPod Pro wireless charger in your hand while exercising or running, without having the fear of losing it.

The Twelve South AirSnap Pro carrying case for Apple AirPod Pro earbuds is available to purchase in the UK via Amazon, priced at £34.99.

KitGuru says: Twelve South has made a case to protect a case, normally this might sound a little odd but with the AirPod Pro charging case having a white glossy finish, it could potentially look grubby quite quickly without being protected.

