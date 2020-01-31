Acer unveils the PM161Q lightweight portable monitor

Acer has introduced a new ultralight portable monitor for professionals on the move. The PM161Q is a lightweight 15.6-inch monitor with a slim 2cm design that weighs just under 1kg and is compatible with all types of mobile devices such as laptops, tablets and smartphones.

The new Acer PM161Q is an ultra-light portable monitor solution designed for busy professionals and students who are working on the move. The slim and light design ensures the PM161Q takes up as little space as possible. It will fit perfectly into notebook bags making it the ideal companion for a laptop, to act as a secondary display during dual-monitor presentations.

Equipped with a Full HD IPS panel and USB Type-C connectivity means the PM161Q not only displays accurate colour but is also compatible with a wide range of devices. USB Type-C connectivity allows the connection to share data while providing power to the device at the same time for less cables and less clutter.

Acer’s PM161Q series features 170 degree wide viewing angles thanks to the IPS panel technology. The PM161Q also includes Acer VisionCare to reduce flicker, BlueLightShield, ComfyView and low dimming technology to provide the user with a comfortable viewing experience that reduces eye strain caused by long periods of use.

The Acer PM161Q portable monitor is available to purchase in the UK now, priced at £169.99.

KitGuru says: We have seen a stack of portable monitors launching recently with an emphasis on mobile gaming. Acer is offering its hand in the portable monitor market now and is aiming at busy professionals rather than gamers. What do you guys think of the PM161Q portable monitor from Acer?

