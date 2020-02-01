Nintendo’s Breath of the Wild sequel apparently won’t be out in 2020

One of the biggest surprises from E3 2019 was Nintendo’s announcement for a sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. So far, all we’ve had is a short teaser and confirmation that the game is in the works. Rumours have risen expectations for a release date this year but according to one notable leaker, the game is taking longer than expected.

The unofficially titled Breath of the Wild 2 apparently won’t be Nintendo’s big holiday season game for this year, according to regular Nintendo leaker ‘Sabi’ on Twitter.

Instead, there seems to be some buzz around a new Paper Mario game, or possibly even an official sequel to Mario Kart 8.

Of course, we don’t have anything official on Nintendo’s big releases for the second half of the year. A new Nintendo Direct is supposed to take place in Q1, during which we should get some new announcements, but the biggest teasers as always will arrive during E3.

The next Nintendo Switch exclusive will be Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which is launching in March.

KitGuru Says: I wasn’t expecting Breath of the Wild 2 to release in 2020, so it is easy for me to buy in to this leak. Of course, nothing is confirmed yet though, Nintendo might have some official news to share later in the year.

