Platinum Games’ third big announcement is a brand new Tokyo-based studio

Platinum Games has revealed the third of its four announcements, although unlike the first two reveals, this one isn’t a game. So far, Platinum has announced The Wonderful 101 Remastered and Project GG, now the third reveal is a big expansion to the studio, with Platinum opening up a new studio in Tokyo.

So far, Platinum Games has been based in Osaka, so opening up another studio will be a big step, particularly towards managing multiple projects. The Tokyo office will be heading up work on Project GG, a wholly owned Platinum Games IP, which the studio will be self publishing.

Platinum has always had to strike deals with publishers and give up partial control over IP in order to get funding for games but that is changing thanks to a new capital alliance with Tencent. This funding is helping to make 2020 a “re-establishment” year for Platinum, as the Osaka studio and new Tokyo offices get to work on new projects.

In particular, Platinum is looking to get into ‘live service’, so we can expect some form of co-op/multiplayer game at some point. For now though, Platinum has The Wonderful 101, Project GG, Bayonetta 3 and Babylon’s Fall all in the works.

KitGuru Says: Platinum Games has been one of my favourite developers for a few years now, so I’m looking forward to seeing what they can do with complete creative freedom and more resources. Now we’ll just have to wait and see what the fourth and final reveal is.

