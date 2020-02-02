Platinum Games to turn to Kickstarter to bring The Wonderful 101 to Switch and PS4

Just a few weeks ago, rumours began swirling about two more Wii U games set to join the Nintendo Switch library and get a second shot in the spotlight. Now, it appears that one of those games will be The Wonderful 101, Platinum Games’ superhero action adventure.

The Wonderful 101 first released as a Wii U exclusive back in 2013, with Hideki Kamiya taking on the game director role. The game had a mostly positive reception at launch but due to being a Wii U exclusive, it didn’t reach as wide an audience as it could have.

Now according to Game Explain’s sources, and corroborated by Liam Robertson, Platinum Games is planning on bringing The Wonderful 101 to the Nintendo Switch and even the PS4. However, the studio will be leaning on fan funding to get the project done.

A Kickstarter for new versions of the game will apparently launch on Monday, at which point, Platinum fans will need to donate to meet the funding goal in order to get the re-release off the ground.

KitGuru Says: I’ve always been interested in this game as it is one of the few Platinum titles I have not played. Hopefully the game does make it over to Switch, although I do wonder what the reception will be to a crowd funding campaign.

