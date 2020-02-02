Dota Underlords will leave Early Access this month

Over the last year, Valve has been working away on Dota Underlords as an Early Access title. Now, the game is ready for a full release, with the game set to leave Early Access this month, complete with new features, including a single-player component.

Dota Underlords is leaving Early Access on the 25th of February, the update will mark the launch of the first paid Battle Pass and an official ‘season one’ of multiplayer. The update also introduces a new Underlord, Enno, a poison/ranged specialist that can stun adjacent enemies on the board.

City Crawl will act as a single-player mode for the game and players can expect new content, features and additional UI polishing when the update rolls out and season one progresses. As usual, the update will hit PC and mobile at the same time and all progression and content carries across both versions.

We’ll be learning more in the next few weeks, with some new details set to be revealed in the next issue of PCGamer Magazine, which has Dota Underlords on the cover this month.

KitGuru Says: Dota Underlords was perhaps the best possible follow up to Artifact, taking on lessons learned and swiftly taking on a new approach to development as Valve’s first ‘Early Access’ game. Underlords isn’t the only big release for Valve this year though, as there is renewed talk of Artifact’s revival, as well as the impending release of Half-Life: Alyx.

